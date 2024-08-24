Calvert County Commissioners Meeting Summary – August 20, 2024

The Calvert County Board of Commissioners held their regular meeting on August 20, 2024, covering a wide range of topics from community updates to zoning ordinance revisions. Below are the key highlights and decisions made during the meeting:

1. Community Updates and Announcements

Meals on Wheels Program: The Commissioners announced that the Meals on Wheels program is seeking volunteers. Interested individuals are encouraged to contact Sheila Gallagher at the provided number.

The Department of Community Resources is asking for public feedback to identify accessibility barriers within county facilities and programs.

2. Employee Recognition

Employee of the Month: Terell Bullock, a Public Broadcast Specialist with the Department of Communications and Media Relations, was recognized as the Employee of the Month for July 2024. Bullock was praised for his excellence in IT and video production, especially his work on the technological infrastructure for the new County Administration Building.

3. Zoning and Development

Zoning Ordinance Update: The Commissioners discussed significant revisions to the zoning ordinance aimed at reducing the density in various town centers. The proposed changes include lowering the maximum allowable density from 14 dwelling units per acre to four, unless it is already lower in specific areas. This measure is intended to curb high-density development and preserve the rural character of the county.

Electronic Message Centers: The Commissioners also debated expanding the use of electronic message centers (EMCs) beyond the current restrictions. It was decided to permit EMCs for churches that already have existing reader boards, with specific regulations to control the frequency of message changes to reduce distractions for drivers.

4. Infrastructure and Public Safety

Detention Center Generator Replacement: A public hearing was held regarding the replacement of the generator at the Calvert County Detention Center. The generator, which has been in service since 1997, is crucial for the facility’s operations. The Commissioners approved a budget amendment to allocate $1.43 million for the replacement.

5. Local Business Support

Local Preference Ordinance: The Board discussed the implementation of a local preference ordinance aimed at supporting local businesses by giving them a competitive edge in the county’s bidding process. The ordinance is set to be effective from October 1, 2024.

6. Community Concerns and Public Comments

Public Opposition to High-Density Projects: Several community members expressed concerns over high-density housing projects, particularly the ongoing developments in Lusby and Prince Frederick. Citizens voiced their worries about environmental impacts, school overcrowding, and increased traffic, urging the Commissioners to consider delaying these projects until all concerns are addressed.

7. Future Steps

Next Meeting and Public Hearing: The next steps involve finalizing the revised zoning ordinance draft, which is expected to be available to the public by the end of the month. A public hearing is scheduled for August 27, 2024, to gather further community input on these proposed changes.

The meeting concluded with a motion to enter a closed session to discuss personnel appointments and potential litigation. The next public meeting is scheduled to address ongoing and new county issues, with a continued focus on balancing growth with community preservation.