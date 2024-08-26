One Flown Out, Two Transported After Serious Three-Vehicle Crash in Prince Frederick

August 26, 2024

On Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at approximately 4:45 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the intersection of Dares Beach Road and Clay Hammond Road in Prince Frederick, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles involved with one Jeep off the roadway and on its roof with all occupants out of the vehicles.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated five patients on the scene and obtained two care refusal forms on the scene.

Two patients were transported to an area hospital with various, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported an adult male to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the collision.

All photos are courtesy of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department.

This entry was posted on August 26, 2024 at 3:30 am and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Accident Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.