One Flown Out, Two Transported After Serious Three-Vehicle Crash in Prince Frederick

On Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at approximately 4:45 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the intersection of Dares Beach Road and Clay Hammond Road in Prince Frederick, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles involved with one Jeep off the roadway and on its roof with all occupants out of the vehicles.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated five patients on the scene and obtained two care refusal forms on the scene.

Two patients were transported to an area hospital with various, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported an adult male to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the collision.

All photos are courtesy of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department.