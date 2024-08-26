Mother and Two Children Flown to Trauma Centers After Head-on Collision in Charles County

On Saturday, August 24, 2024, at approximately 8:20 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Durham Church Road and Port Tobacco Road, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on style collision and confirmed the operator of one vehicle was trapped.

Firefighters reported two young children were also in the vehicle, however, both were securely seat belted and in adequate child seats.

The adult female was extricated from the vehicle in approximately 20 minutes. Emergency medical personnel reported the adult female had lost consciousness and requested a helicopter due to her injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 responded and a short time after landing, medical personnel completed consultations with a children’s center where it was determined both children would also be flown to the care facility.

Trooper 2 transported the 34-year-old female with head and upper-body injuries, and the 3-year-old, and 14-month old to an area children’s center for pre-cautionary reasons.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision and updates will be provided when they become available.