19-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Being Struck by Vehicle While Riding E-Bike

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit has assumed the investigation into a fatal collision involving an e-bike that occurred in the town of Riverdale Park. The deceased rider is 19-year-old Jorge Martinez-Martinez of Hyattsville.

On August 14, 2024, at approximately 10:00 pm, officers with the Riverdale Park Police Department responded to the area of Riverdale Road and 58th Avenue for a collision.

The preliminary investigation reveals a driver of a sedan and Martinez-Martinez, who was on an e-bike, collided in the eastbound lanes of Riverdale Road.

Martinez-Martinez passed away on August 20, 2024. The involved driver remained on the scene and was not injured.

The PGPD investigates all fatal crashes in the town of Riverdale Park.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number PP24081400002093.