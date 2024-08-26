Lexington Park Resident’s History of Firearm Offenses Sparks Community Outrage

Many in the community are questioning how Kyreek Montrel Adams, a 20-year-old resident of Lexington Park, remained free for so long despite a series of arrests and serious firearm offenses. Adams, who was recently arrested on August 24, 2024, faces multiple firearm-related charges and has a criminal history involving numerous weapons violations dating back to his teenage years.

Adams’ criminal record began in August 2020 when, at just 16 years old, he was arrested by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. During this incident, Adams was seen acting suspiciously and fled when approached by officers. After a brief pursuit, officers found a loaded Sig Sauer P224 handgun with an obliterated serial number near the spot where he had fallen.

As a result, Adams faced several charges, including:

Possession of a Firearm by a Minor

Knowingly Altering the Identification Number on a Firearm

Carrying a Handgun on His Person

Carrying a Loaded Handgun on His Person

Adams’ troubles with the law continued. In December 2021, he was arrested again after being found with a loaded Polymer 80 9mm handgun during the execution of a search warrant. During this encounter, Adams resisted arrest, leading to additional charges. Officers who had previously arrested him identified Adams, and as they approached, he made movements suggesting he was attempting to access a weapon. The situation escalated into a physical struggle, during which Adams refused to comply with officers’ commands and attempted to flee, further complicating his legal situation.

In June 2022, Adams reached a plea agreement in the St. Mary’s Circuit Court, pleading guilty to possession of a firearm as a minor and resisting arrest. The other charges were dismissed under a nolle prosequi decision. Judge Michael J. Stamm sentenced Adams to one year in jail, with credit for 181 days already served, and suspended an additional six years, six months, and two days of his sentence. Adams was also placed on supervised probation for five years upon his release.

Despite his prior convictions, Adams was arrested again in August 2024 after a search warrant at his residence on Columbus Drive led to the discovery of a loaded Glock 9mm handgun, modified with a “switch” to function as a fully automatic firearm.

He now faces new charges, including:

Second-Degree Assault: For resisting arrest and striking a detective.

Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm: Due to his previous conviction.

Possession of a Firearm by a Minor: As he is still under the age of 21.

Illegal Possession of Ammunition: For the ammunition found with the firearm.

Violation Involving a Rapid-Fire Trigger Activator: Related to the modification of the Glock into an automatic weapon.

Possession of a Machine Gun for an Aggressive Purpose: Due to the firearm’s conversion to fully automatic.

The series of arrests and seemingly lenient sentencing has led many in St. Mary’s County to question the legal system’s handling of Adams’ cases. Critics argue that the decision by Judge Stamm to suspend the majority of Adams’ sentence in 2022 effectively amounted to a “slap on the wrist” and did not adequately reflect the seriousness of his offenses or serve as a deterrent.

Residents are now left wondering how someone with a history of repeated firearm offenses could be allowed back into the community with what appears to be minimal to no consequences. The case against Kyreek Montrel Adams is ongoing, and he remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

