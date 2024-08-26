Deputies in Charles County Recover Loaded Handgun – Waldorf Man Arrested

A late-night patrol by Charles County Sheriff’s Deputies led to the arrest of a Waldorf man and the recovery of a loaded handgun.

According to court documents, on August 24, 2024, around 2:10 a.m., deputies were conducting a neighborhood check on Thomas Hardy Place, a location known for drug activity and loitering, when they noticed a black Hyundai parked in front of a playground.

Upon approaching the vehicle, officers detected a strong odor of burnt cannabis coming from inside. The three occupants, all under the age of 21, were asked to exit the vehicle. As one of the passengers, Jason Raymond Castro, Jr., 20, of Waldorf, stepped out, he attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended by officers.

A search revealed that Castro was carrying a loaded Glock handgun with an extended magazine in his waistband. Additionally, raw cannabis was found in his pants pocket. Castro was arrested and transported to the Charles County Detention Center without further incident.

Jason Raymond Castro, Jr. faces the following charges related to the incident:

Possession of a Firearm by a Minor: As Castro is under 21 years of age, he was charged with possessing a regulated firearm. This charge carries a penalty of up to 5 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

Loaded Handgun on Person: Castro was charged with wearing a loaded handgun on his person, punishable by up to 5 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $2,500.

Handgun on Person: In addition to the loaded handgun charge, Castro faces a separate charge for carrying a handgun on his person. This charge carries a penalty of up to 5 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $2,500.

Loaded Handgun in Vehicle: Castro was also charged with possessing a loaded handgun in a vehicle on public roads, highways, or parking lots. This offense is punishable by up to 5 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $2,500.

Handgun in Vehicle: A further charge was made for carrying a handgun in a vehicle, which carries a similar penalty of up to 5 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $2,500.

Following his arrest, Castro appeared in court on August 26, where a judge ordered him to be held without bond, citing the severity of the charges and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The other two occupants of the vehicle were released without charges. Their identities were not disclosed in the court documents. Officer Swann, who made the arrest, is continuing the investigation.

For now, Castro remains in custody at the Charles County Detention Center.

