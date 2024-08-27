Huntingtown Man Arrested on Multiple Charges After Domestic Assault and Firearm Offenses in Chesapeake Beach

Derron Markeith Turner, 45, of Huntingtown, was arrested on August 24, 2024, following a domestic incident involving allegations of assault and multiple firearm-related offenses in Chesapeake Beach.

According to court documents, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a domestic assault at a residence in Chesapeake Beach shortly before midnight. The initial call was made after the victim, an adult female, reported that Turner, had become aggressive after they returned home from an evening out. The victim stated that both she and Turner had been drinking during dinner earlier in the evening.

Upon returning to the residence, an argument ensued between Turner and the victim concerning her children. The situation reportedly escalated into a physical altercation when Turner allegedly pushed the victim back into the house after she tried to push him out. Fearing further violence, the victim grabbed a baseball bat and smashed the back window of Turner’s vehicle in an attempt to prevent him from driving away.

Turner allegedly left the scene but returned shortly thereafter. According to the victim, Turner fired at least three shots from a handgun into the air upon his return. Law enforcement officers recovered three shell casings at the scene.

Following the shooting, Turner fled the area again, but deputies located him a short time later at his home in Huntingtown. During a search of his vehicle, officers found a handgun under the passenger seat and an empty bottle of tequila, which was visible through the broken window.

Turner faces a series of serious charges, including:

First-Degree Assault – Turner is accused of causing serious physical injury during the incident. Second-Degree Assault in the Presence of a Minor – The alleged assault occurred in front of the victim’s children. Possession of a Firearm by a Person Previously Convicted of a Crime of Violence – Turner allegedly had a firearm despite having a prior conviction. Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm – He is accused of possessing a firearm that he is not legally permitted to have. Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony – Turner is alleged to have used a firearm while committing a felony. Transporting a Handgun in a Vehicle – He allegedly had a handgun in his vehicle on public roads. Carrying a Handgun on His Person – Turner is accused of carrying a handgun on his person unlawfully. Transporting a Loaded Handgun on His Person – The handgun was allegedly loaded. Possession of a Firearm Without a Serial Number – He allegedly possessed a firearm that lacked the required serial number or approved marking. Illegal Possession of Ammunition – Turner is accused of having ammunition despite being prohibited from possessing a firearm. Intoxicated Endangerment – He allegedly endangered the safety of others while intoxicated.

Turner is being held at the Calvert County Detention Center pending a bond hearing. No injuries were reported in the incident, and the investigation is ongoing. His first court appearance is scheduled for later this week.