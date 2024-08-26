Deputies in Charles County Recover Stolen Vehicle and Arrest Bryans Road Couple in Fraud Case

On August 15, 2024, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office successfully recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested two suspects linked to an attempted credit card fraud at a local gas station.

According to court documents, at approximately 8:54 a.m., officers responded to a report of an attempted credit card fraud at a gas station and mini-mart located on the 6900 block of Indian Head Highway in Bryans Road. The caller indicated that an individual had attempted to use a debit card that was stolen along with his red 2021 Nissan Kicks earlier that morning.

Upon reviewing the gas station’s security footage, officers observed a female attempting to make a purchase using the stolen debit card. She was then seen fleeing the scene in the stolen vehicle.

Further investigation led to the identification of two suspects: James Keith Hare, 36, and Giavonnie Shardonnay Johnson, 27, both of Bryans Road. Officers spotted the suspects near locations they were known to frequent. Both were promptly apprehended, and the stolen debit card was recovered.

James Keith Hare has been charged with theft for the stolen vehicle. He was arrested and held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center​.

Giavonnie Shardonnay Johnson faces multiple charges, including:

Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000

Destruction of property

Assault

Attempted theft using a stolen debit card​.

Police say Johnson made several statements following her arrest. She claimed she did not know the vehicle was stolen and stated she received the vehicle key from an individual she referred to as “Bozo.” When questioned, Johnson mentioned she was with her boyfriend and “Bozo” at the time of the incident. During the intake process at the Charles County Detention Center, Johnson threatened Hare, saying, “I am going to f##k you up”​.

Johnson was released later that day by a district court commissioner on personal recognizance​.

The case remains under investigation by Officers Giroux and Thomson of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. They are continuing to gather evidence related to the stolen vehicle and the attempted credit card fraud to ensure all responsible parties are held accountable.

