Waldorf Man Arrested in Calvert County for Theft of License Plate

Ronald Anthony Davis, 38, of Waldorf, was arrested on August 20, 2024, at Calvert Health Medical Center in Prince Frederick, Maryland, following allegations of theft involving a license plate.

According to court documents, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy First Class (DFC) Plant was conducting routine patrol duties in the parking lot of Calvert Health Medical Center at around 1:36 a.m. when a mobile license plate reader on his vehicle alerted him to a stolen license plate. The plate was found on a red Toyota sedan, which was parked near the emergency room entrance.

DFC Plant, along with Cpl. Ward and Deputy Deinert, approached the vehicle and identified the driver as Ronald Anthony Davis. Upon investigation, it was confirmed that the Maryland vehicle registration plate, had been reported stolen from Fairfax County, in Virginia.

Davis was placed under arrest and informed of his Miranda rights, which he waived, choosing to speak with the deputies. He provided police with the name of a towing company in Waldorf and claimed that the owner of the company had given him the plate, but he could not provide the owner’s name.

Following his arrest, Davis was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, and was charged with theft of less than $100, specifically for the stolen license plate.

His vehicle was left at the scene, and Davis stated he would arrange for it to be towed later.

