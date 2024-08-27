Police Investigate Non-Fatal Shooting, Possible Road Rage Incident in Waldorf

On Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 9:28 p.m., officers responded to EMS 3 in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they learned the victim was a passenger in a car being driven by an acquaintance and was traveling on Route 5 near Post Office Road in Waldorf.

A vehicle got near them, and the driver was flashing lights and honking the horn. The vehicle turned onto Industrial Park Drive and stopped.

The victim pulled alongside the car at which time the driver in the other vehicle fired a gunshot, striking the victim in the leg. The driver who was with the victim drove her to a nearby EMS station where she was treated.

Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division responded.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Burgess at 301-609-6494. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Investigators are working on obtaining a good description of the suspect’s vehicle and the investigation is ongoing.