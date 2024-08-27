Police Investigating Motorcyclist Shot on Flaherty Place in Waldorf

August 27, 2024

Charles County Sheriff's Office CCSO Press Release stock photoOn Friday, August 23, 2024, between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., an adult male reported he was riding a motorcycle in the area of Flaherty Place in Waldorf, when he thought he was struck by a rock.

He went home and realized he was bleeding and then went to a nearby hospital where he was informed the wound was from a gunshot.

Officers canvassed the area and detectives are investigating.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Detective Johnson at 301-609-6453. The investigation is ongoing.

