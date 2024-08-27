Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Two Shot in White Plains

On Friday, August 16, 2024, at 9:38 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Eden Woods Drive in Waldorf for the report of gunshots.

A large amount of shell casings were located in the parking lot of the leasing office.

One unrelated vehicle in the parking lot was damaged.

Officers then received a report of two males at a nearby hospital with gunshot injuries.

Detectives responded to the hospital; however, the males provided little information.

Detectives are pursuing leads and ask anyone with information to call Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.