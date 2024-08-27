Suspect Sought After Armed Robbery of White Plains AutoZone

On Friday, August 16, 2024, at 8:29 p.m., officers responded to the AutoZone located at 4120 Royal Bengal Place in White Plains for the reported armed robbery.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, who was wearing all black with a mask and gloves, entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded money.

The employees complied and the suspect fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call the robbery unit at 301-609-6491.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.