Man Charged in Calvert County After Leaving Fiancées Dog in Elementary School Dumpster to Die

Recardo Jerome Robert Futrell, 36, of Fort Washington, has been issued a criminal summons by the District Court of Maryland for Calvert County on August 26, 2024. Futrell is facing eight charges related to animal cruelty, all classified as misdemeanors. He has been ordered to appear for a preliminary inquiry on October 21, 2024.

According to court documents, the charges against Futrell include four counts of animal cruelty, two counts of causing or authorizing cruelty, and three counts of failing to provide proper. Each charge carries a potential penalty of up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

The charges stem from an incident on August 11, 2024, when a small dog was discovered abandoned inside a commercial-size dumpster at Mutual Elementary School on Ball Road in Port Republic. The dog, a “Shorkie” named Prada, was reportedly found alive but in distress by a janitorial worker, who immediately contacted the Calvert County Control Center. Animal Control Officer Bell-Bussler responded to the scene and transported the dog to an animal shelter for care.

The dog was described as having matted and wet fur with bright pink patches, possibly due to chemical exposure from cleaning substances that were in the dumpster. The dog also smelled strongly of urine, indicating poor living conditions before being abandoned.

The investigation, led by Detective Yates of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, involved reviewing surveillance footage from the school. The footage allegedly showed a black Ford Fusion, later identified as Futrell’s vehicle, entering the school parking lot at approximately 6:00 p.m. on August 11, 2024. A short black male wearing a white tank top was seen placing a shopping bag, believed to contain the dog, into the dumpster.

Detective Yates further uncovered that Futrell had been staying at a residence on Church Road, where the missing dog, Prada, was known to live. Interviews with the residents, including Futrell’s fiancée who is the dog’s owner, revealed that Futrell had been involved in a domestic dispute with her on the day of the incident. According to the dogs owner Futrell was alone at the residence with Prada when the dog went missing. She also identified Futrell as the person in the surveillance footage from the school.

On August 22, 2024, Detective Yates and another officer visited Futrell at his parents’ home in Fort Washington, where Futrell agreed to an interview. During the recorded interview, Futrell initially claimed that the dog had escaped from the house. However, when confronted with the surveillance footage, Futrell admitted to taking the dog and placing it in the dumpster. He confessed to leaving the dog there out of anger following a dispute with his fiancée. Futrell stated, “I did it to hurt her because she told me I should kill myself.” He also mentioned that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time and not thinking clearly.