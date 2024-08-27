Hollywood Man Arrested for After Stealing Over $1,200 in Merchandise from California Target

Carroll I. Norris, a 50, of Hollywood, Maryland, was arrested on August 26, 2024, after allegedly attempting to steal various items from a Target store in California, Maryland. Norris has been charged with several offenses, including theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court documents, Deputy Michael Rycyzyn of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of theft in progress at the Target store on First Colony Way. Upon arrival, Deputy Rycyzyn observed Norris, who matched the description provided by store employees, exiting the store wearing camouflage shorts.

Deputy Rycyzyn recognized Norris from previous encounters and detained him at the store entrance. Norris was escorted to the store’s loss prevention office, where he admitted to having stolen property. When asked by Deputy Rycyzyn if he had any items belonging to Target, Norris stated that he did and pulled out a Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra Xbox controller, valued at $199.99, from the front of his pants. He confirmed, “Yes, I have this controller,” admitting that it was not paid for.

A subsequent search of Norris revealed a glass smoking device with burnt suspected crack cocaine residue in his front left pocket. When questioned about the device, Norris did not provide any statements regarding its possession or use.

Store employees further reported that Norris had attempted to leave the store with a cart containing various unpaid items totaling $486.52. These items, along with those found on Norris, amounted to a total value of $686.51. Security footage also showed that Norris had cut a security device off a JBL portable speaker with wire cutters, causing additional damage valued at $10.00.

Investigations revealed that this was not Norris’s first theft at the Target store. On July 25, 2024, Norris allegedly stole items worth $538.95 using a similar method. The combined value of stolen items from both incidents was $1,225.46.

In addition to theft charges, Norris faces charges of possession of controlled dangerous substances not cannabis, possession of paraphernalia, and malicious destruction of property.

Norris is currently being held without bond, following a bail review hearing on August 27, 2024.

A trial date is set for September 26, 2024, at the Saint Mary’s District Court.

