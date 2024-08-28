Two Brothers Charged with First Degree Asssault After Fight at Their Residence in Waldorf

Reginald Damon Blake, 34, and his brother, Damonte Kevin Blake, 29, both of Waldorf, have been charged with first-degree and second-degree assault following an altercation in their home on August 23, 2024. The incident involved a physical fight between the brothers, who share a residence with their mother.

According to court documents, Officer T. Brown of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic assault involving a box cutter. Upon arrival at approximately 4:18 p.m., Officer Brown found Damonte Kevin Blake in the garage with visible injuries, including a busted lip, an abrasion on his left elbow, and damage to the brackets of his braces. Damonte directed Officer Brown to the box cutter, which he had placed in the living room.

Due to the severity of Damonte’s injuries and the ongoing hostility inside the home, additional officers were called to the scene. Once they arrived, all parties involved were separated to provide their statements.

Damonte Kevin Blake told the officers that he was working on a custom-built TV entertainment center in the living room when Reginald, who was standing near the kitchen and interior garage entry door, began arguing with him. During the argument, Reginald reportedly stated, “I don’t give a f##k about you,” and advanced towards Damonte in a threatening manner. Feeling threatened, Damonte grabbed a box cutter for protection.

Damonte claimed that Reginald then stood over him, pressing his chest against Damonte’s and yelling. Reginald allegedly struck Damonte on the back left side of his head with a clenched fist, then moved behind him and placed him in a chokehold. Reginald continued to assault Damonte by hitting him on the head with a clear vase. Both men fell onto a couch during the struggle. Damonte managed to elbow Reginald backward, at which point their mother intervened, attempting to pull Reginald off Damonte. Taking advantage of the distraction, Damonte ran outside into the garage and called 911.

Reginald Damon Blake provided a different account of the events. He stated that the confrontation began when Damonte was standing by the garage door, attempting to bring an air fryer into the garage. Reginald claimed he loudly said “excuse me” several times, but Damonte ignored him. Frustrated, Reginald said, “This ni##a heard me say this s##t; this ni##a’s being an a##hole.” Damonte then walked into the living room, towards the TV entertainment center, and allegedly said, “F##k you.” Reginald responded, “You a f##k ni##a; you wanna say things to your phone but won’t say s##t to me.” He then added, “I would have been beat your a##.”

Reginald, who is disabled and uses an assisted walker, stated that the argument escalated when he moved towards the living room, where both brothers ended up face-to-face. He reportedly said, “I am making sure I don’t touch your bi##h a##.” At this point, Damonte allegedly grabbed a box cutter, unsheathed it, and put it to Reginald’s neck, then lunged at him with the knife near his neck, though the knife did not make contact. Reginald responded by punching Damonte in the left side of the face, striking him in the mouth. During the struggle, Reginald claimed that Damonte continued to attempt to stab him. Reginald managed to grab Damonte around the neck and disarm him. He also noted that a vase fell to the ground during the altercation.

As a result of the altercation, both Reginald Damon Blake and Damonte Kevin Blake have been charged with the following:

First-Degree Assault: This felony charge is based on the allegation that each brother intentionally caused or attempted to cause serious physical injury to the other. First-degree assault in Maryland is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Second-Degree Assault: This misdemeanor charge involves the accusation of each brother causing physical harm or threatening harm. Second-degree assault is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $2,500.

Following their arrests, both brothers were transported to the Charles County Detention Center. They were released later that day on unsecured personal bonds of $5,000 each.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for September 20, 2024, for Reginald Damon Blake, and September 25, 2024, for Damonte Kevin Blake, both at the Charles County District Court.

