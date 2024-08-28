Two Lexington Park Men Charged with Assault Following Incident at Detention Center

August 28, 2024
Deyonta Terrell Gross, 31, and James William Blackiston, 31, both of Lexington Park

Deyonta Terrell Gross, 31, and James William Blackiston, 31, both of Lexington Park

Two current inmates at the detention center in Leonardtown are facing charges after allegedly assaulting each other on August 23, 2024. The arrests were made following an on-view incident observed by authorities, according to documents filed with the District Court for St. Mary’s County.

Deyonta Terrell Gross, 31, and James William Blackiston, 31, both of Lexington Park, were charged with second-degree assault after allegedly attacking each other. Court documents indicate the incident took place on August 23, 2024.

Court records reveal that the assaults occurred within the facility’s secured area, though the specifics of the altercation have not been disclosed publicly.

According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy A. Tasciotti was the arresting officer in both cases.

The charge of second-degree assault on a Department of Corrections employee, which applies when the victim is an inmate, is classified as a misdemeanor under Maryland law.

Deyonta Terrell Gross, 31, and James William Blackiston, 31, both of Lexington Park

Deyonta Terrell Gross, 31, and James William Blackiston, 31, both of Lexington Park

This entry was posted on August 28, 2024 at 8:52 am and is filed under A, All News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.