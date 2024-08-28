29-Year-Old Tree Service Employee Flown to Trauma Center After Equipment Overturns in Calvert County

On Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at approximately 8:11 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to 3800 block of Shamrock Court in Port Republic, for the reported heavy rescue after a tree cutting vehicle overturned.

911 callers reported a piece of tree cutting equipment with a bucket attachment had overturned and trapped the occupant inside the bucket.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the 29-year-old tree cutting employee was confined inside of a CNC Arbor Pro Lift.

Firefighters from Prince Frederick and St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Departments extricated the victim in under 30 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby to transported the adult male to an area trauma center with unknown severity of injuries. Flight medics were advised of a language barrier due to the victim only speaking Spanish.

The company is licensed through the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Department of the Environment.

Police responded and investigated the incident as an industrial accident.

No other injuries were reported.

Photo courtesy of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department. Stock photo of the machinery courtesy of All Access Equipment.

