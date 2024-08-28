Elementary School Teacher Charged With Sexual Abuse of a Minor and Possession of Child Pornography

A teacher at Cooper Lane Elementary School in Landover Hills is in custody facing multiple charges to include sexual abuse of a minor and possession of child pornography. The suspect is 44-year-old Mark Cobb of Bowie. The victim is a girl under the age of 10 who is the suspect’s former student.

On August 25, 2024, Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse Unit (CVAA) detectives were notified of the allegations against the suspect.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect was texting with the victim between June of 2023 and August of 2024. During that time, the suspect asked for and received sexually inappropriate photos of the victim.

Detectives arrested Cobb on Monday. After obtaining a search warrant, detectives recovered items of evidence from his home. He is charged with sexual abuse of a minor, nine counts of possession of child pornography and child pornography promote- distribute with intent to possess.

At this time, detectives have not discovered any additional victims at the school but urge anyone with information relevant to this case to call CVAA detectives at 301-772-4930.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device) or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0045654.