Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership 2024 Annual Meeting and Healthy Food Drive

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership (HSMP) will host their Annual Meeting on Thursday, September 26, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in the SMART Building at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland at 44219 Airport Rd, California, MD 20619.

All community members are invited to register and attend this free event. Participants will learn from subject matter experts and receive updates on health improvement efforts happening within St. Mary’s County. To register, please visit https://forms.gle/DNpwKsR1ESEy6zky8.

HSMP will also host a Healthy Food Drive at the 2024 HSMP Annual Meeting. All community members are invited to attend the HSMP Annual Meeting or drop off healthy food donations during the event. For examples of healthy food donations and tips to host your own Healthy Food Drive, visit healthystmarys.com/healthy-food-drive.

The 2024 HSMP Annual Meeting will include learning sessions from distinguished speakers on various topics related to four priority health issues facing St. Mary’s County:

Behavioral Health (including mental health and substance use prevention and control)

Chronic Disease

Environmental Health

Violence, Injury, and Trauma

“This year’s Annual Meeting is the perfect opportunity to get involved and learn more about health improvement in St. Mary’s County,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer and HSMP Co-Chair. “Participants will also learn about the various health improvement initiatives HSMP has implemented in the past year.”

For more information on speakers, session topics, or the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership, please visit healthystmarys.com/hsmpannual2024