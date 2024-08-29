Charles County Woman Arrested for Shoplifting at Safeway in Waldorf

Brittane Renee Clerkin, 26, of Waldorf, has been charged with theft following an incident at a Safeway in Waldorf on August 22, 2024.

According to the police report, Officer PFC Fromme of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol in the Smallwood Village Center when a citizen informed him of a possible shoplifting. Officer Fromme then noticed a woman, later identified as Brittane Renee Clerkin, near the liquor store drive-thru with a Safeway shopping cart filled with various household items.

The items in Clerkin’s cart, which included Tide detergent, Febreeze sprays, liquid bleach, Scott brand paper towels, and bottles of Coca-Cola, were not in any bags. When questioned, Clerkin claimed she had purchased the items but admitted she no longer had the receipt, stating she had thrown it in the trash. She also had no identification on her at the time.

Officer Fromme, suggested that Clerkin accompany him back into the store to verify her purchase. As they attempted to return to the store, the anti-theft system activated and locked the cart’s wheels, preventing them from moving further.

A few moments later, Clerkin attempted to flee on foot, and a brief foot chase ensued, during which Clerkin was apprehended in the median of St. Charles Parkway.

Further investigation, including a review of surveillance footage by the store’s assistant manager, confirmed that Clerkin had not paid for the items.

The total value of the stolen goods was determined to be $269.81.

Clerkin has been charged with one count of theft of goods valued between $100 and $1,500, a misdemeanor offense. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on October 21, 2024, in the Charles County District Court.

