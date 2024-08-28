Charles County Woman Arrested After Altercation at Chipotle in La Plata Over Fresh Steak

A local woman was arrested last week after an altercation at a Chipotle restaurant in La Plata. Paloma Alicia Holmes, 36, of La Plata, was charged with disorderly conduct following an incident on August 22, 2024.

According to court documents, officers from the La Plata Police Department were called to the Chipotle on Drury Drive around 9:05 p.m. after receiving reports of a disorderly customer. Witnesses reported that Holmes was “coming at her and her employees,” yelling and refusing to leave the establishment.

Upon arrival, officers were flagged down by a customer who indicated Holmes had been inside for over 20 minutes, yelling at employees and causing a disturbance. When the officers entered the restaurant, they found Holmes standing at the order counter, actively engaged in an argument with staff members.

Officer Miller, the arresting officer, identified himself to Holmes and ordered her to leave the restaurant to separate the parties and conduct an interview. Once outside, Officer Miller asked Holmes for her driver’s license, which she provided. Despite multiple requests to calm down, Holmes continued yelling and refused to follow the officer’s orders.

At one point, Holmes was instructed to sit down on a patio chair to de-escalate the situation, but she continued to yell. Holmes reportedly told officers she was upset because the restaurant would not make a new batch of steak for her, as she did not want the “old steak.”

During the incident, another customer approached officers and stated that Holmes had been yelling inside the restaurant, using offensive language and telling employees to “go back where they are from.” The customer also claimed Holmes called the employees derogatory names. This individual expressed willingness to testify in court about the incident.

Due to Holmes’s continued disruptive behavior and failure to comply with instructions, officers placed her under arrest for disorderly conduct. Holmes was transported to the Charles County Detention Center. Officers noted that it was unclear whether alcohol was a factor in the incident.

Holmes was later released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Charles District Court on September 24, 2024.