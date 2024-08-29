Commissioners of St. Mary’s County Meeting Summary – August 27, 2024

The meeting began with an invocation led by Commissioner Ostrow, emphasizing gratitude for the opportunity to serve the community, seeking guidance for making just and fair decisions, and requesting unity among the commissioners. This was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. flag.

Commissioner President Randy Guy introduced the commissioners present, which included Eric Colvin representing the First Commissioner District, Mike Hewitt representing the Second Commissioner District, Mike Alderson Jr. representing the Third Commissioner District, and Scott Ostrow representing the Fourth Commissioner District. Other officials introduced included County Administrator David Weiskopf, Recorder Sharon Ferris, and Communications Director Jenna Guzman.

The commissioners approved the consent agenda, which included the minutes from the August 20, 2024, meeting. This approval was unanimous after a motion made by Commissioner Alderson and seconded by Commissioner Colvin.

A proclamation was made to commemorate Women’s Equality Day on August 26, 2024, recognizing the certification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. The proclamation highlighted the ongoing need to address gender disparities in various sectors, including the workplace, education, and leadership. Lori Jennings-Harris, Director of the Department of Aging & Human Services, and Cynthia Brown, Human Services Division Manager, attended the meeting to accept the proclamation. Catherine Stewart, Chairperson of the Commission for Women, also thanked the commissioners for their support.

County Attorney Buffy Giddens presented a request for a public hearing regarding proposed changes to Chapter 158 of the St. Mary’s County Ethics Ordinance. The proposed amendments include changes to the submission process for financial disclosure forms, requiring new candidates for office to submit forms directly to the local Ethics Commission instead of the Board of Elections, and adjusting the deadline for financial disclosure forms to 30 days before filing a certificate of candidacy. The commissioners discussed the potential impact of these changes, with concerns about whether they might impede candidacy filings. The motion to approve the public hearing was made by Commissioner Hewitt, seconded by Commissioner Ostrow, and passed unanimously.

Captain Shawn Moses and CFO Lotti Bell from the Sheriff’s Office presented the FFY2025 Cooperative Reimbursement Agreement for the Child Support Grant from the Maryland Department of Human Services. The total funding includes $549,851 in federal funds and $333,839 in county funds. The grant supports salary, fringe benefits, and other operational costs for the Child Support Unit. The commissioners unanimously approved the grant after a motion made by Commissioner Colvin and seconded by Commissioner Alderson Jr.

The commissioners accepted two grants from the Maryland Office of Problem-Solving Courts. The Adult Recovery Court Program received a total of $547,126.12, including $315,126.12 from state funds and $232,000 in county matching funds. This program supports three full-time equivalent positions and provides intensive support and supervision for individuals recovering from substance abuse. The Family Recovery Court Program was awarded $220,713.77, fully covered by the state, supporting family services for at-risk families. This program has been operational since 2015 and aims to provide support to families dealing with substance abuse and other challenges. Judge David Densford and Program Manager Linda Spates presented the grant awards, and both grants were unanimously approved.

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling, along with Grants Coordinator Jessika Hall and Chief of Staff Kelsey Patterson, presented the FY25 Gun Violence Reduction Grant from the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention. The grant totals $112,429, with $96,777 funded by the state and a $15,652 county match to cover fringe benefits not included in the grant. The grant supports an Evidence Analyst position to help prosecute gun-related crimes effectively. The motion to approve the grant was made by Commissioner Hewitt, seconded by Commissioner Ostrow, and passed unanimously.

Director Arthur Shepherd and Deputy Director Jessica Hale from the Department of Recreation and Parks requested the reclassification of an Administrative Coordinator position to a Coordinator II Marketing position. This change aims to improve the department’s promotional and communication efforts and address shortcomings identified during the accreditation process. The position will focus on creating a unified marketing strategy across the department to better engage the community and promote recreational opportunities. The motion to approve the reclassification was made by Commissioner Ostrow, seconded by Commissioner Hewitt, and unanimously approved.

Jennifer Utz, Director of Emergency Services, presented a spending plan for the Maryland 9-1-1 Board Trust Fund totaling $2,961,900 for FY2025. The funds will be used for a major phone system upgrade and other infrastructure improvements at the county’s 9-1-1 center. The upgrade is necessary to replace outdated technology and ensure continued reliable emergency communication services. The commissioners approved the spending plan with no county match required.

The commissioners approved the construction contract for Phase 3B of FDR Boulevard, which extends approximately one mile from Buck Hewitt Road to Pegg Road. The contract, awarded to the Great Mills Trading Post Company, is estimated to exceed $1 million. This project, in cooperation with the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission (MetCom), also includes the installation of a water main along the roadway. The construction is expected to take approximately 20 months to complete.

During the commissioners’ time, each commissioner provided updates on their recent activities and shared reflections on county matters. Discussions included appreciation for staff and volunteers, upcoming community events, and personal updates.

The commissioners then moved into a closed session to discuss personnel matters, including appointments to boards, committees, and commissions. The motion to enter into a closed session was made by Commissioner Alderson Jr., seconded by Commissioner Ostrow, and unanimously approved.

The meeting was adjourned following the closed session.

