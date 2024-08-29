Maryland State Police Step Up Enforcement To Ensure A Safer Labor Day Weekend

The Maryland State Police urge all motorists to prioritize safety during the Labor Day weekend and avoid impaired, distracted, and aggressive driving to protect yourself and others on the road.

From August 30 to September 2, state troopers from all 23 barracks will conduct saturation patrols across Maryland. The State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort team—a specialized unit trained to identify impaired drivers—will also work to reduce alcohol-related injuries and fatalities. Increased enforcement efforts are funded by the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office.

Maryland State Police safety initiatives are focused on preventing dangerous driving behaviors including impaired, aggressive and distracted driving. Efforts can involve collaborating with allied law enforcement and state agencies to enhance enforcement and engage the community through social media outreach. Among the planned initiatives:

Troopers from the Berlin, Centreville, Easton, Princess Anne and Salisbury barracks will conduct DUI enforcement on major routes including 50, 301, 13 and 413.

Central Region: Troopers from the College Park, Forestville, Golden Ring, Rockville, Waterloo and Westminster barracks will concentrate efforts on interstates 495, 70 and 695.

Western Region: Troopers from the Cumberland, Frederick, Hagerstown and McHenry barracks will focus on areas known to have a higher number of traffic-related incidents including interstates 68, 220, 70 and Route 219.

Northern Region: Troopers from the Bel Air, JFK Memorial Highway and North East barracks will conduct enforcement along areas known to have a higher number of impaired driving crashes and throughout the Harford and Cecil counties. This includes routes 22, 24, 40, 1 and 213. Additionally, troopers from the Bel Air Barrack will participate in a Harford County Traffic Task Force initiative.

Southern Region: Troopers from the Annapolis, Glen Burnie, La Plata, Leonardtown and Prince Frederick barracks will conduct DUI saturation patrols in areas known to have impaired-related crashes including Route 50 and interstates 695 and 97. The Maryland State Police Mobile Breath Alcohol Testing truck will be deployed to assist with removing dangerous drivers from the roads.

From the Maryland Department of State Police, have a safe and enjoyable Labor Day weekend.