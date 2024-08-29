Dog Daycare Employee Indicted on Charges of Felony Cruelty to Animals for Kicking a Puppy to Death

Adriano Demorais, 33, of Prince George’s County, Maryland, was arrested and arraigned Tuesday, August 27, 2024, on an indictment charging him with felony cruelty to animals stemming from an incident on February 16, 2024.

Demorais was arraigned on August 27, 2024, at a hearing in Superior Court of the District of Columbia before the Honorable Robert Salerno.

If convicted, Demorais faces a maximum statutory sentence of five years in prison. Any sentence will be determined by the Court based on the advisory Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

According to the government’s evidence, on February 16, 2024, Demorais, an employee of District Dogs, was working overnight at the Navy Yard location.

Demorais was feeding dogs in the early morning when Bronny, a 5-month-old Mountain Cur/German Shephard dog, was near Demorais’ feet.

Demorais forcefully kicked Bronny in the left side of his stomach. Bronny briefly circled the room before collapsing several seconds later. Bronny was transported to a veterinary facility where he was pronounced dead. Demorais admitted to striking Bronny, claiming he kicked Bronny out of frustration over Bronny becoming too energetic while Demorais was trying to feed dogs.

A necropsy report confirmed that Bronny’s cause of death was blunt abdominal trauma with subsequent hemorrhagic shock.

This case is being investigated by the Humane Rescue Alliance and the Metropolitan Police Department. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Valerie Tsesarenko.