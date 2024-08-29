Two Transported with Minor Injuries After Vehicle Drives Into Potomac River at Marshall Hall Park Boat Ramp

On Thursday, August 29, 2024, at 12:23 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Marshall Hall Boat Ramp in Bryans Road, for the reported motor vehicle collision with one vehicle in the Potomac River.

Firefighters, along with High Angle Rescue Techs, Swift Water Rescue and Dive teams from Waldorf, Indian Head, Tenth District, Potomac Heights and Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Departments and Charles County Dive Team responded to the scene.

First arriving units reporting a single vehicle overturned in the water with one occupant out of the water and a second occupant in the water attempting to grab belongings from the vehicle.

Both patients were evaluated and transported to an area hospitals for minor injuries and further evaluation.

All photos are courtesy of the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

