Firefighters Operating on Scene of Working House Fire in Coltons Point

On Thursday, August 29, 2024, at approximately 12:22 p.m., firefighters from Seventh District, Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Bay District, Second District, Hollywood, and Charles County responded to the 38000 block of Bayview Road in Colton’s Point, for the reported porch on fire.

The 911 caller reported her back porch was on fire. Additional 911 callers then reported fire showing from the 2nd floor.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire showing from a 2-story residence.

Crews from Charles and St. Mary’s County are operating on the scene with multiple attack lines.

No injuries have been reported as of 12:38 p.m. The fire has been placed under control with crews hitting hot spots.

Fire out as of 1:15 p.m.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Photo courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.