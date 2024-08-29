UPDATE: No Injuries Reported After House Fire in Colton’s Point

On Thursday, August 29, 2024, at approximately 12:22 p.m., firefighters from Seventh District, Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Bay District, Second District, Hollywood, and Charles County responded to the 38000 block of Bayview Road in Colton’s Point, for the reported porch on fire.

The 911 caller reported her back porch was on fire. Additional 911 callers then reported fire showing from the 2nd floor.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire showing from a 2-story residence.

Due to the area being non-hydrant, Mechanicsville VFD Engine 23 pulled a draft from the Potomac River and supplied the fire ground.

Units operated for another 45 minutes conducing overhaul and hitting hot spots on division two. The occupant was home at the time of the fire and the cause was accidental. There were no reported injuries at the scene and units operated for just over three hours before returning to quarters.

All photos are courtesy of the Seventh District, Mechanicsville, and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Departments.

