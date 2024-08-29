Man Living on Roof of MOD Pizza in California, Maryland Charged with Burglary

Braeden Skyler Trigg, 20, of no fixed address, has been charged with fourth-degree burglary after allegedly breaking into and living on the roof of MOD Pizza in California, Maryland. The incident was reported to have taken place on August 16, 2024, at the store located on Saint Andrew Church Road.

According to court documents from the St. Mary’s County District Court, Deputy First Class (DFC) Michael Rycyzyn of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call reporting trespassing at the MOD Pizza. Upon arrival, DFC Rycyzyn spoke with the store manager, who reported that Trigg, a former employee who was terminated about a month prior, was seen descending from the roof by the assistant manager.

The assistant manager, confirmed that she saw Trigg coming down from the roof while she was on break in her car behind the restaurant. Upon seeing her, Trigg allegedly fled the scene. Witness Poole was able to positively identify Trigg due to previous professional interactions during his employment at MOD Pizza.

DFC Rycyzyn then inspected the roof, where he discovered a small maintenance shed with its door ajar. Inside the shed, DFC Rycyzyn found an air mattress, clothing, personal belongings, and a wallet containing Trigg’s driver’s license. There were also electrical items such as portable chargers and a fan plugged in, indicating that someone had been living there. The assistant manager confirmed that Trigg did not have permission to access the roof or use the electrical outlets.

Based on these findings, Trigg was charged with fourth-degree burglary, which pertains to the unlawful breaking and entering of a storehouse. This charge is classified as a misdemeanor and carries a potential penalty of up to three years in prison.

Court records show that a criminal summons was issued for Trigg on August 27, 2024, but has not yet been served.

On August 17, 2024, DFC Michael Rycyzyn of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office located Trigg and identified him through his Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration profile.

During an interview with DFC Rycyzyn, Trigg admitted to using the rooftop enclosure of MOD Pizza as a storage area for his personal belongings. He stated that on August 16, 2024, during daylight hours, he accessed the roof of MOD Pizza by opening a latched enclosure door. Once inside, Trigg claimed he changed his clothes and left the area.

Later that same day, Trigg returned to the rooftop. He reported noticing that the enclosure access door was shut and latched, but he opened it again to retrieve his belongings. After collecting his items, Trigg said he placed them in a cart at the bottom of the rooftop access ladder and fled the area with the cart full of his possessions.

Trigg’s statements confirmed his presence and actions on the roof of MOD Pizza on August 16, 2024, and his unauthorized entry into the structure. He is scheduled for a preliminary inquiry in St. Mary’s District Court on September 27, 2024.