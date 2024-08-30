Police Investigating Armed Robbery in Lexington Park

On Thursday, August 29, 2024, at approximately 7:32 p.m., police responded to the Asian Grocery located at 46921 South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported armed robbery in progress.

911 callers reported a male subject came into the business armed with a weapon, robbed the business and then fled on foot towards the woods and Lancaster Park.

Maryland State Troopers arrived on the scene, obtained information from the victims and witnesses and began a search for the suspect. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 along with a St. Mary’s County K9 responded to assist in the search.

Troopers are investigating the robbery and updates will be provided when they become available.

No known injuries were reported. Police remained on the scene for over 3 hours.

