Two Men Face Drug Charges in Charles County After Police Pursuit in Waldorf

Two men from St. Mary’s County are facing multiple drug-related charges following a traffic stop earlier this year in Charles County. Delontey Montario Butler, 31, of Lexington Park, and Demetrius Devon Hall, 27, of Chaptico, were charged with misdemeanors for the possession of controlled dangerous substances and drug paraphernalia after a high-speed chase ended in Waldorf.

On February 4, 2024, a Charles County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a light-colored GMC Sierra speeding at 61 MPH in a 35 MPH zone on Leonardtown Road and Vivian Adams Drive in Waldorf. The deputy followed the vehicle southbound, noting its Maryland registration which traced back to an owner in Lexington Park.

As the deputy continued pursuit, the vehicle abruptly turned onto Renner Road and then came to a sudden stop at a stop sign before accelerating again. The driver increased speed to approximately 50 MPH in a 30 MPH zone and eventually veered off onto a grassy shoulder. The deputy initiated a traffic stop with lights and sirens activated. The vehicle slowed down and turned onto Lambeth Hill Drive, coming to a final stop in front of a residence on Lambeth Hill Road.

Upon stopping, the driver exited the vehicle, pulled up his pants, and fled on foot toward Primrose Court, disappearing behind nearby houses. The deputy approached the vehicle and found Demetrius Devon Hall in the passenger seat. Hall identified himself and stated he did not know the driver of the vehicle, which he claimed belonged to his mother, Lisa Marie Herbert.

Inside the vehicle, a cell phone was found in the center console, which Hall claimed was not his. A Maryland ID card was discovered hidden behind the phone, belonging to Delontey Montario Butler, whose appearance matched the description of the fleeing driver. It was later determined that Butler had active warrants out of St. Mary’s County.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a digital scale with a white powdery substance. The scale was within reach of both occupants. The substance was sent to the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division, and on May 30, 2024, it was confirmed to be cocaine, a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

Charges Filed

Following the discovery, both Butler and Hall were charged with the following offenses:

CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis

CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia

Butler and Hall have been ordered to appear for a preliminary inquiry on October 21, 2024, at the Charles District Court.

Officer Linda Bagwell of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting officer for both cases.