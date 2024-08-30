Road Rage Incident with Baseball Bat in Charles County Leads to Charges for Accokeek Woman

Tanika Lee Lopez, 45, of Accokeek, is facing charges of malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,000 following an incident that allegedly occurred on August 29, 2023, in Waldorf, according to court documents from the District Court for Charles County.

According to the charging documents, Lopez is accused of damaging a vehicle owned by a female victim. The incident reportedly took place at a 7-Eleven on Berry Road, following a road rage altercation. Witnesses at the scene told officers that a passenger in a silver Honda Accord, identified as a female, exited the vehicle with a bat and struck the victim’s car multiple times before fleeing.

During a follow-up investigation on August 9, 2024, Officer Gould of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Lopez. According to Officer Gould’s statement, Lopez admitted that she frequently carries a bat in her car for protection but could not recall the specific incident. When asked about her driving patterns, Lopez stated, “I drive to different locations for my job, so driving on Berry Road towards Crain Highway in Waldorf in the middle of a workday is very possible.” When questioned if she remembered the event, Lopez said, “I get into road rage incidents all the time because of how often I drive, but I can’t remember this specific incident.”

Despite these statements, Lopez was charged with one count of malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,000, a misdemeanor under Maryland law. The documents also state that no digital footage of the incident could be recovered as of the time of the investigation.

Lopez is scheduled to appear for a preliminary inquiry on October 21, 2024, at the Charles District Court. If convicted, she could face up to 60 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $500.