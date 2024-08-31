Lexington Park Man Charged with Destroying Two Little Book Exchange Libraries in St. Mary’s County

On August 24, 2024, Michael Allen King, 51, of Lexington Park, was charged with malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,000, according to court documents filed by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

The charge, a misdemeanor under Maryland law, stems from an incident on August 20, 2024, at the Westbury Community Center.

Court documents reveal that officers responded to a report of property damage at the community center, located on Westbury Boulevard, where a wooden book exchange housing was allegedly destroyed. The book exchange, designed for children to borrow and read books, was found overturned with its door ripped off, and children’s books were scattered across the parking lot and even onto the roof of the community center. The property is owned by the Westbury Community Association Incorporated, and is the victim in this case.

Corporal Tyler Westphal of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, who responded to the scene, estimated the damage to the book exchange housing at approximately $500. Surveillance footage from the community center identified King as the individual responsible for the damage. The officer noted that King was recognizable due to prior encounters with law enforcement.

King, who has no fixed address, was officially charged on August 24, 2024, and has been summoned to appear for a preliminary inquiry at the District Court for St. Mary’s County on October 4, 2024. If convicted, King could face penalties including up to 60 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $500.

The incident at the Westbury Community Center occurred prior to two other arrests involving King.

We previously reported, that on August 20, 2024, Michael A. King, 51, of Leonardtown, Maryland, was involved in two separate incidents that led to multiple charges. Early that morning, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of King behaving erratically near Dyson Building Center in Great Mills, where he had scattered books from a Little Free Library and thrown a flag into the roadway. Initially, King denied any involvement in the incident but later admitted to the act. He showed no remorse, stating he would “do it again” and had no intention of stopping. King was issued a criminal summons and charged with violating a Maryland Criminal Law related to littering.

Later that morning, King was involved in an incident in Leonardtown, where he was seen smashing the glass front door of Towne Dentistry on Washington Street with a chair. He was found shortly after in a nearby parking lot and identified as the suspect. King, who had an active warrant for his arrest, was taken into custody and charged with malicious destruction of property valued at $1,000 or more. The repair costs were estimated to be around $5,000.

