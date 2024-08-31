Summary of the St. Mary’s County Board of Education Meeting – August 28, 2024

The meeting of the St. Mary’s County Board of Education was called to order on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. The session began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a motion to approve the agenda, which passed unanimously.

Superintendent and Student Member Reports

The Superintendent began by discussing the start of the new school year, noting that the district had just completed its first week. He shared various images from the first days of school, highlighting events like the staff welcoming students back, meal distribution efforts by food service teams over the summer, and a “senior sunrise” gathering at Great Mills High School.

He emphasized the importance of the “S’more” newsletters that are sent to parents weekly. These newsletters include messages from principals, updates on school events, weekly menus, and other essential information. The Superintendent encouraged parents to ensure their contact information is up to date to receive these newsletters.

Spotlight on Oakville Elementary School

The Superintendent highlighted Oakville Elementary School’s orientation for preschoolers, where bus driver Tammy Ornel introduced the youngest students to their school bus experience. This initiative was praised for helping ease the transition for young students and their parents by familiarizing them with bus routines before the school year officially started.

Discussion on Cell Phone Policy

The meeting included a discussion on the implementation of a new cell phone policy requiring all secondary students to keep their phones “off and away” during school hours. The Superintendent reported that the policy had been effective, with only 61 phones confiscated on the first day of enforcement out of nearly 10,000 students. He noted a steady decline in confiscations over the following days, indicating that students were adapting well. The policy aims to reduce distractions and encourage more direct communication among students.

Professional Development and Community Support

The Superintendent also provided updates on professional development activities, including training for secondary math teachers and ongoing sessions on conscious discipline. He recognized community partners such as the St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen and the NAACP for their support in providing school supplies and backpacks to students.

Facility Updates and Challenges

Significant time was spent discussing recent challenges with school facilities:

Piney Point Elementary School: The school opened a day late due to a well failure that was resolved quickly by the maintenance department. The school is currently undergoing a major renovation project, including roof and HVAC replacements. Esperanza Middle School: The discovery of mold in parts of the school led to a rapid response and relocation of 300 eighth graders to a nearby facility at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland (USMSM). The mold issue was found to be confined to an unoccupied space, and extensive remediation work is underway. The Superintendent commended the flexibility and cooperation of various stakeholders in managing this disruption.

The Superintendent provided a staffing update, noting a few remaining vacancies in areas such as secondary math and high school science. He highlighted the district’s efforts to attract and retain high-quality educators, mentioning ongoing recruitment and the positive reputation of St. Mary’s County Public Schools.

Attendance and Engagement Initiatives

Emphasizing the importance of regular attendance, the Superintendent shared data showing the negative impact of frequent absences on student learning outcomes. He urged parents to ensure their children attend school regularly.

Student Member of the Board Report

Student member Hannah Heisler provided an update on her recent activities, including attending leadership training and networking with other student board members across the state. She discussed the smooth implementation of the new cell phone policy from a student’s perspective and her plans for engaging with students across the county in the coming year.

Public Comments

The public comment section included various speakers addressing issues ranging from the importance of nonpartisan conduct by board members to concerns about the educational experience and support for special needs students. Specific concerns were raised about resources and performance at Lexington Park Elementary School, urging the board to take action to improve outcomes.

Conclusion

The meeting concluded with the approval of a consent agenda and a discussion on funding for ongoing construction projects. The next board meeting is scheduled for September 11, 2024. The session was adjourned following these updates.

This summary provides an overview of the key discussions and decisions made during the meeting, reflecting the board’s focus on school policies, facility management, community engagement, and student welfare.

