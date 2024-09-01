Charles County Man Arrested After Domestic Assault Involving Firearm

Damon Clyburn Glenn, 43, of Accokeek, was arrested on August 28, 2024, following an alleged domestic assault involving a firearm. Glenn has been charged with first-degree assault, a felony, after an incident at an apartment in Waldorf.

Authorities responded to a report of a domestic-related assault at approximately 9:22 a.m. at the 2000 block of Amberleaf Place. Upon arrival, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office encountered the victim in the parking lot. The victim reported that Glenn, her boyfriend, had been consuming alcohol and began to argue with her earlier that morning. As she attempted to leave the apartment, Glenn allegedly grabbed her by the neck and choked her while trying to take her purse with his other hand.

The victim managed to escape Glenn’s grip and went to her room to retrieve an item. Glenn then allegedly grabbed a firearm resembling an AR-15 and threatened to kill her. She was able to flee the apartment and call 911 from the parking lot.

When officers arrived, Glenn initially refused to exit the apartment or communicate with them. A perimeter was established, and a crisis intervention officer was called to the scene. After about 20 minutes, Glenn exited the apartment and was taken into custody without further incident. A firearm was recovered from the scene.

During his transport to the Charles County Detention Center, Glenn made several statements. According to court documents, he spontaneously uttered that he was “glad he had a couple of drinks before they got him.” Glenn also admitted over the phone while inside the apartment that he had a gun and brandished it during the argument. Glenn was read his Miranda rights and refused to answer further questions.

Glenn was initially held without bond. However, during a bail review hearing on August 29, 2024, Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins ordered Glenn’s release on his own recognizance with electronic monitoring.

The preliminary hearing for Glenn is scheduled for September 27, 2024, at the Charles District Court.

