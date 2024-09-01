Bryans Road Man Arrested for Assault and Violating Protective Order

Cozell Ryan Johnson, 37, of Bryans Road, was arrested on August 29, 2024, following a domestic-related incident in which he allegedly violated a Final Protective Order and assaulted an adult female.

According to court documents, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Hilton Court after receiving a report of an assault. Upon arrival, the officers spoke with the victim, who reported that Johnson had entered her home without permission. Despite being told to leave, Johnson allegedly forced his way inside, damaging the front storm door in the process.

The victim stated that Johnson appeared intoxicated and, once inside, physically assaulted her by striking her in the face, resulting in visible scratches on the right side of her neck. Officers noted the injuries and confirmed the presence of an active Final Protective Order issued by Judge Tally on January 18, 2024, prohibiting Johnson from contacting or entering the residence of the victim. This order remains effective until January 18, 2025.

During the arrest, Johnson made several statements to the officers. He claimed that he “just wanted to talk” to the victim and insisted that “nothing serious happened.” Johnson also stated that he “didn’t realize he was violating the order” and “didn’t mean to hurt anyone.” He further expressed frustration, saying, “I just wanted to see her, and she wouldn’t let me in.”

Johnson was charged with second-degree assault and violating the protective order, both misdemeanors. He was taken into custody and transported to the Charles County Detention Center, where he was held without bond following a bail review hearing on August 30, 2024.

The case remains open, with a trial date set for October 15, 2024, in the Charles District Court. Officer McCuen of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office is handling the ongoing investigation.

Johnson faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a $2,500 fine for the assault charge and up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine for violating the protective order.

