One Dead and Two Flown Out After Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Motorcycle in Waldorf

On Saturday, August 31, 2024, at approximately 9:53 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 2895 Crain Highway and Holly Lane in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Police officers arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch to find a motorcycle and SUV involved in a T-bone style collision. Officers advised the operator of the motorcycle was trapped inside/against the SUV’s passenger door, along with the front right seat passenger of the SUV also trapped.

The motorcyclist was found to be unconscious and not breathing, with both of the SUV occupants going in and out of consciousness.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 were pre-launched to land at the scene due to all three patients suffering critical injuries.

First Responders performed life-saving measures on the scene, however, the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The passenger of the SUV was flown by Trooper 2 to an area trauma center. The driver of the SUV, a 48-year-old female, was flown by Trooper 7 to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision and updates will be provided when they become available.