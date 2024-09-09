UPDATE: Passenger Succumbs to Injuries Sustained from Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Motorcycle in Waldorf

UPDATE 9/9/2024: Investigators were notified that Mr. Timothy Travis of Accokeek, Maryland was pronounced deceased on September 6, 2024, at the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Duty Officer or Tpr. Gardner at the MSP La Plata Barrack (301) 392-1200. The investigation is continuing. (24-MSP- 028524) Speed appears to be the factor in the collision.



On Saturday, August 31, 2024, at approximately 9:53 p.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to United States Route 301 north of Maryland Route 5 for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision.

Due to the circumstances, a Collision Reconstruction Specialist (CRS) was requested and Tpr. H. Gardner, of the MSP La Plata Barrack responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the Collision Reconstruction Specialist indicates an unregistered 2006 Suzuki GSXR-600 operated by Isaiah Noble, 24, of Hagerstown, was traveling on northbound United States Route 301 north of Maryland Route 5 at a high rate of speed. At the same time, a Toyota RAV4 operated by Lucretia Jones, 48, of Crofton, and occupied by Timothy Travis, 57, of Accokeek, were attempting to make a turn from the southbound lanes to the northbound lanes from a crossover.

The Suzuki collided into the passenger side of the Toyota. Mr. Noble sustained injuries not compatible with life and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Ms. Jones and Mr. Travis sustained serious injuries and were flown by Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 to the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Maryland for treatment.

Speed appears to be the factor in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Duty Officer or Tpr. Gardner at the MSP La Plata Barrack (301) 392-1200. The investigation is continuing. (24-MSP-028524)

9/1/2024: On Saturday, August 31, 2024, at approximately 9:53 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 2895 Crain Highway and Holly Lane in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Police officers arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch to find a motorcycle and SUV involved in a T-bone style collision. Officers advised the operator of the motorcycle was trapped inside/against the SUV’s passenger door, along with the front right seat passenger of the SUV also trapped.

The motorcyclist was found to be unconscious and not breathing, with both of the SUV occupants going in and out of consciousness.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 were pre-launched to land at the scene due to all three patients suffering critical injuries.

First Responders performed life-saving measures on the scene, however, the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The passenger of the SUV was flown by Trooper 2 to an area trauma center. The driver of the SUV, a 48-year-old female, was flown by Trooper 7 to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision and updates will be provided when they become available.