No Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Strikes Pole in Mechanicsville, Occupant Flees on Foot

On Saturday, August 30, 2024, at approximately 7:12 p.m., police, fire and emergency medical services responded to the area of Old Flora Corner Road and Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one vehicle overturned.

The collision was just a quarter mile away from the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and directly in front of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene within second to find a single vehicle on its roof after striking a SMECO utility pole.

Both occupants self-extricated from the vehicle with one fleeing the scene on foot.

The occupant who remained on the scene denied transport and having any injuries.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision. SMECO and Verizon responded to the scene.

Photo is courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

