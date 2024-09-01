30-Year-Old Male Flown to Trauma Center After Stabbing in Leonardtown

On Sunday, August 31, 2024, at approximately 11:41 p.m., police responded to 25470 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for an active physical fight involving a armed subject.

911 callers reported two black males were actively fighting with one of the suspects being armed with a knife.

Police arrived on the scene to find a large crowd at the Action Lounge and Billiards with one adult male suffering from stab wounds.

Emergency medical services were dispatched to the scene, with officers advising the male victim was suffering from lacerations to the neck and at least one stab wound to the upper body.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was pre-launched. They responded and landed at the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital helipad.

Trooper 7 transported the 30-year-old male to an area trauma center with serious injuries. Flight medics were advised the victim had wounds to the neck, abdomen and shoulder. He was reportedly conscious alert and breathing.

Police are investigating the assault and updates will be provided when they become available.

