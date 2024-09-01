Police Investigating Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Charlotte Hall

On Sunday, September 1, 2024, at approximately 1:40 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 29815 Three Notch Road and Carpenter Lane in Charlotte Hall, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

The 911 caller reported they struck a pedestrian in the area of this address.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the pedestrian unconscious and not breathing in the roadway and began performing life-saving measures.

First Responders pronounced the victim deceased on the scene a short time later.

The striking vehicle remained on the scene, emergency medical personnel evaluated the operator of the scene.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.