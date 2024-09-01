UPDATE: Pedestrian Killed in Charlotte Hall Identified as 39-Year-Old South Carolina Man

UPDATE 9/1/2024: On Sunday, September 1st, 2024, at approximately 1:37 a.m., First Responders were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Three Notch Road and Carpenter Lane, Charlotte Hall, Maryland.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse, operated by Samuel Robert Simmons, 41, of Saint Inigoes, was traveling Southbound on Three Notch Road when a vehicle in front of him swerved to avoid a pedestrian walking in the right lane.

Simmons also attempted to swerve but was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian, identified as Lew William Chavis, 39, of Gaston, S.C. Chavis was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Initial findings suggest that speed was not a factor in the collision.

Due to the nature of the incident, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit has assumed the investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it and has not yet provided a statement is asked to contact Corporal Rachael Roszell at 301-475-4200, ext. 8108, or via email at [email protected].



On Sunday, September 1, 2024, at approximately 1:40 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 29815 Three Notch Road and Carpenter Lane in Charlotte Hall, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

The 911 caller reported they struck a pedestrian in the area of this address.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the pedestrian unconscious and not breathing in the roadway and began performing life-saving measures.

First Responders pronounced the victim deceased on the scene a short time later.

The striking vehicle remained on the scene, emergency medical personnel evaluated the operator of the scene.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.