MDOT Request for Public Comment: Improvements on MD 231 at MD 508

The Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) is proposing a safety and spot improvement project on MD 231 at the intersection of MD 508 in Calvert County, Maryland.

This project would result in minor impacts to Hallowing Point Park, which is owned by the Calvert County Board of Commissioners and managed by the Calvert County Department of Parks and Recreation. The park is protected under Section 4(f) of the US Department of Transportation Act of 1966.

View the public notice.

Why is this work necessary and what improvements are proposed?

This project is necessary to help prevent crashes on MD 231 at the intersection of MD 508. The project involves widening MD 231 to provide a dedicated left turn lane from westbound MD 231, a bicycle-compatible shoulder in the westbound direction, a full-length right-turn deceleration lane from eastbound MD 231, a bicycle pocket lane in the eastbound direction of MD 508, and reconfiguration of the MD 231 intersection with MD 508. The proposed work also includes: roadway resurfacing and widening; installation of new open and closed drainage systems and stormwater management facilities; utility relocations; traffic barrier upgrades; signing; marking; and lighting.

Why are comments being requested?

23 CFR 774.5(b) of Section 4(f) allows the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to determine that certain transportation uses of Section 4(f) land (Hallowing Point Park) would have no adverse effect on the protected resource. With respect to publicly owned parks and recreation areas, a finding of de minimis impact may occur if a transportation project, including any proposed mitigation, does not “adversely affect the activities, features and attributes” of the Section 4(f) resource. When this is the case, public notice and opportunity for public review and comment on the finding is required. In addition, the finding of FHWA requires written concurrence from the officials with jurisdiction over the resource. Before concurring, the officials with jurisdiction must consider any public comments received.

What are the impacts to protected Section 4(f) resources?

The proposed improvements will require a new 3,700 square foot perpetual easement and a 15,704 square foot temporary easement from the property at 4755 Hallowing Point Road, located within Hallowing Point Park (all shaded blue on the accompanying map). These easements are necessary for the replacement and maintenance of culverts beneath the roadway, which will result in some tree removal. New trees will be planted at the conclusion of construction, and the temporary easement area will revert to park control. 13,979 square feet within an existing perpetual easement on the property will also be impacted for grading and the creation of a roadside ditch. All impacts are minor and are not expected to adversely affect the activities, features and attributes of Hallowing Point Park. The impacted portion of the park is heavily forested and distant from any park facilities, so this area is not actively used by most parkgoers.

SHA, through this notice, is notifying the public that it will request that FHWA make a de minimis (or minor) impact finding, in accordance with Section 4(f). The Calvert County Department of Parks and Recreation is being informed of SHA’s intent to seek a Section 4(f) de minimis impact finding. With this notice, the public is afforded the opportunity to provide comments on this finding.

How do I comment?

Please contact Ms. Gina Goettler, SHA Project Manager at (410) 841-1047 or [email protected], or Mr. Nicholas Baumann, SHA Environmental Manager at (410) 545-8513 or [email protected]; or visit us at www.roads.maryland.gov.