Welcome Back Hawks! CSM Students Set to Return for the 2024 Fall Semester

Holiday: Labor Day Weekend (College closed). All campuses of the College of Southern Maryland will be closed for the Labor Day weekend from Aug. 31 – Sept. 2. The college will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Welcome back Hawks! Fall sessions for students start Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, for seven-week and 15-week classes at all College of Southern Maryland campuses.

The Return of the Hawks event, presented by the Student Government Association, will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, and Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Locations are: AD Courtyard at the La Plata Campus; Building C, Room 104, at the Leonardtown Campus; Building A lobby at the Prince Frederick Campus; and at the Health Sciences Building at the Regional Hughesville Campus.

Students can stop in to get snacks, have questions answered by staff, and participate in a college-wide scavenger hunt. Learn more at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2024/09/return-of-the-hawks-sept3.html

“Murder on the Orient Express” Auditions: Auditions for Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” will be held on Monday, Sept. 9; Tuesday, Sept. 10; and Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Hank Willoughby Foundation Center for the Arts at the La Plata Campus, times are TBD.

Performance dates are Fridays through Sundays, Nov. 8-17. Auditioners are asked to prepare a one-minute monologue. Auditions: Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express (csmd.edu)

Hawkland Gaming Festival: Celebrate Southern Maryland’s passion for tabletop gaming and support student success at this all-day event at the La Plata Campus on Saturday, Sept. 14. www.csmd.edu/hawkland

Ward Virts Concert Series: Francesca Hurst, piano. See pianist Francesca Hurst play a mix of classical and contemporary music on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 2 – 5 p.m. at the Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, in rooms 103-105. Classically trained, Hurst entered into the new music scene in 2013, becoming the pianist for Great Noise Ensemble for a decade. At ease with a wide range of repertoire, she makes sense of the music regardless of style and period, is passionate about communicating with audiences, and has a special interest in performing music by women. Admission is free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2024/09/francesca-piano-9-14-2024.html

Student Transfer Fairs: CSM is hosting three student transfer fairs in September: Monday, Sept. 16, at the Leonardtown Campus; Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Prince Frederick Campus; and an online fair on Thursday, Sept. 19, via Zoom, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. those days. https://www.csmd.edu/student-services/transfer-services/transfer-fairs/index.html

Voter Registration Day: On Tuesday, Sept. 17, the League of Women Voters of Calvert County provide information on voter registration and resources at the Prince Frederick Campus, Building A, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The League of Women Voters of St. Mary’s County are hosting voter registration at the Leonardtown Campus, Building C lobby, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Gallery Reception: On Thursday, Sept. 19, CSM is hosting a gallery reception for the new works produced by Jerry Truong, Coy Gu, Andrew Wodzianski, and George Bedell from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hank Willoughby Foundation Center for the Arts lobby at the La Plata Campus. The featured artists will display and talk about their works. September 3 – October 18, “NEW: Works by Jerry Truong, Coy Gu, Andrew Wodzianski, and George Bedell” (csmd.edu)

“Ain’t Misbehaving” Auditions: Friday, Sept. 27, through Sunday, Sept. 29, auditions will be held for the production of “Ain’t Misbevavin’” by Richard Maltby Jr. Auditioners are asked to prepare a one-minute monologue and 16 bars of a song with sheet music for the accompanist. Auditions will be held at the Hank Willoughby Foundation Center for the Arts at the La Plata Campus. Times are TBD. Performances are scheduled in February. Auditions: Ain’t Misbehavin’ (csmd.edu)