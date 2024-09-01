Fitzies Marina Restaurant and Pub in Leonardtown Regrets to Announce Passing of Richard Tippett

On September 1st, 2024, Fitzies Marina Restaurant and Pub posted the following announce of the passing of Richard Tippett, also know for the “Fuelish Pleasure” race boat.

Obituary and services will be provided when they become available.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must let our friends know about the passing of Richard Tippett. Richard and his family have worked with me for 33 years and I am very proud to have employed 4 generations of his family. Richard was critical to rebuilding Fitzies after hurricane Isabel had completely destroyed her.

In addition to Fitzies Richard and I built approx 100 houses through southern Maryland. I would describe Richard as the most intelligent person I have ever met. He could figure out anything and fix anything mechanical. Most of our homes that we built lacked detailed drawings but from my chicken scratch he could always fine tune as needed and build a beautiful home.

When I hear the term a man’s man I only think of one person and that is Richard. Like any true man Richard was committed to his family and was the leader of generations of Tippetts. An avid waterman Richard had knowledge that was only surpassed by his heart. If you were a smart man, you made sure you stayed on the right side of that heart. I always did and I was blessed to have him as a leader for me for some 33 years. His sons possess his same amazing talent and a gift they will continue to use. Fitzies Thanks you. I thank you.

My entire family and the various FitzGerald companies for whom you built so many offices says thank you. You built Fitzies twice and the second time even better than the first . You stood by me whenever I needed your talent and a friend. You will be forever missed but never forgotten, rest in peace Mo you lived one Hell of a life”