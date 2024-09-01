Restaurant Employee Defends His Co-Workers, Shoots and Kills Robbery and Assault Suspect

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred inside of a restaurant Thursday afternoon. The decedent is 27-year-old Victor Rios Rubio of Capitol Heights.

On August 29, 2024, at approximately 4:40 pm, officers responded to a shooting at a carryout restaurant in the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights. Officers located the decedent inside of the business with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed an employee shot the decedent as the decedent was robbing the restaurant and assaulting employees. The weapon used was recovered on the scene. Detectives are in consultation with the State’s Attorney’s Office regarding this ongoing investigation.

There were no customers inside of the business at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device) or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0050938.