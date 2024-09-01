Family Fest On The Potomac River: Free Fun Event for The Whole Family!

Get ready for a full day of family fun along the scenic Potomac River at the Piney Point Lighthouse! The Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums invite everyone to enjoy an exciting lineup of activities, entertainment, and delicious food at this year’s FamilyFest on Saturday, September 14th, 2024. 10:00 a.m., to 4:00 p.m.

The event is completely free and open to all, with donations and membership sales supporting the ongoing preservation of the historic Piney Point Lighthouse and its grounds.

What to Expect at FamilyFest:

Free Admission: Explore the museum, lighthouse, and historic park at no cost. Learn about local history and enjoy the beautiful surroundings of Piney Point.

Live Music: Enjoy energetic Celtic and traditional tunes by the Sibling Rivalry Band. This sibling quartet is known for their fiddle and vocal harmonies, having performed at renaissance festivals, pub shows, and private events—all while donning their family clan kilts!

Enjoy energetic Celtic and traditional tunes by the Sibling Rivalry Band. This sibling quartet is known for their fiddle and vocal harmonies, having performed at renaissance festivals, pub shows, and private events—all while donning their family clan kilts! Storytime for Kids: At 11:00 a.m., the St. Mary’s County Libraries will host a special storytime session in the museum, perfect for young readers and their families.

Exciting Activities: Southern Maryland Boat Club Vintage Boats: Admire classic boats from the region's past. SOMD Laser Tag: Get your adrenaline pumping with a fun round of laser tag. Viking Axe Throwing: Try your hand at axe throwing, archery, and even join workshops on sword and shield techniques, bow and quiver skills, and crafting flower crowns—activities suitable for all ages. Frost & Embers Fairy Hair: Add some sparkle to your day with a unique hair design.

Delicious Food and Refreshments: Satisfy your cravings with a variety of food vendors, including: Old Town Pub Wing Wagon for tasty wings. She’s Fresh Lemonade for refreshing drinks. Sony Boy Donuts for a sweet treat.

Local Vendors and Displays: Hitchin' Post Farm will showcase handmade crochet animals, light-up centerpieces, craft aprons, and farm-fresh honey. Institute for Maritime History will have their schooner at the pier, offering educational displays about the U-1105 submarine located in the Potomac River.

Book Signing by Local Author: Christine Trent, author of the popular Heart of St. Mary’s County series, will be signing copies of her books, including the newly released Three Notch Safari.

Event Details:

Parking and Shuttle: Free off-site parking is available at Piney Point Elementary School, with complimentary shuttles running from 9:00 a.m. to the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum. Only vehicles with handicap permits will be allowed to park on museum grounds.

ATM Availability: An ATM will be located in the Main Museum Building for convenience.

Rules: Please note that smoking of any kind is not allowed on museum grounds. Only service animals are permitted inside museum buildings.

FamilyFest is organized by the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums. Your attendance, donations, and membership purchases help support the preservation and maintenance of these cherished historic sites.

Come out and join us for a fantastic day of fun, learning, and community spirit at Piney Point Lighthouse!