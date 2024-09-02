Maryland Car Rally Task Force Dismantles Over 10 Unlawful Exhibition Driving Events In Baltimore, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel Counties

Members from the Maryland Car Rally Task Force working in collaboration with the Maryland State Police Special Operations Division, the Baltimore Regional Auto Theft Task Force (RATT) and allied police agencies disrupted eleven unlawful exhibition driving events throughout Baltimore and in Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties last night.

Police responded to several locations where up to 200 participants gathered in parking lots attempting to shut down intersections throughout the region. Police responded to the following locations at the approximate times:

10:40pm: 5710 A Wabash Avenue, Baltimore, MD

5710 A Wabash Avenue, Baltimore, MD 11:10pm: 2880-2894 Rolling Rd, Windsor Mill, MD

2880-2894 Rolling Rd, Windsor Mill, MD 11:49pm: 3030 Liberty Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD

3030 Liberty Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD 12:07am: 1801 Washington Blvd, Baltimore, MD

1801 Washington Blvd, Baltimore, MD 12:40am: N Eutaw at W. North Ave, Baltimore, MD

N Eutaw at W. North Ave, Baltimore, MD 12:34am: I-195 Park and Ride, Catonsville, MD

I-195 Park and Ride, Catonsville, MD 1:40am: 7900 Governor Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD

7900 Governor Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD 2:22am: 12705 Laurel-Bowie Rd, Laurel, MD

12705 Laurel-Bowie Rd, Laurel, MD 3:25am: Konterra Dr and Sweitzer Ln, Laurel, MD

Konterra Dr and Sweitzer Ln, Laurel, MD 3:30am: I-95 at Ebenezer Road/Philadelphia Road, White Marsh, MD

I-95 at Ebenezer Road/Philadelphia Road, White Marsh, MD 4:00am: 812A Oregon Avenue, Linthicum Heights, MD

Maryland State Police were provided assistance by the Baltimore Police Department, and officers from the Baltimore County Police Department, Anne Arundel County Police Department, and Prince George’s County Police Department.

Police made seven arrests in total, recovered one stolen vehicle and an illegal firearm. The individuals arrested and charged include:

Daniel Linton, 20, of Port Deposit – charged with assault on police, malicious destruction of property, and related traffic offenses Sh’Nard Martinez-Eric Pope, 24, of Baltimore – arrested and charged in connection with a stolen vehicle Chase Andrew Cover, 19 of Halethorpe – arrested and charged in connection with a stolen vehicle Alycia Destiny Cropper, 22 of Middle River – arrested and charged in connection with a stolen vehicle Christian Thayn Dean, 21, of Columbia, MD – charged with disorderly conduct William Starkey, 21, of Baltimore – charged with disorderly conduct Marcellus Cortez Swann, 33, of Baltimore – arrested for DUI and charged criminally for carrying a handgun while under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Since June 2024, the Maryland Car Rally Task Force has focused on investigating and addressing exhibition driving events, knowns as ‘takeovers’. These illegal activities involve blocking public roads for dangerous stunts, disrupting traffic, causing property damage and posing risks to the public.

Increased patrols in identified hotspot areas have been conducted along with comprehensive investigations to identify and charge those involved. This proactive approach includes enhanced traffic enforcement and the initiation of criminal investigations against the perpetrators.

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force includes the Maryland Department of State Police, the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, Baltimore City Police and police departments in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George’s counties. The combined efforts continue to be instrumental in effectively addressing illegal exhibition driving across the designated regions.

By collaborating our concentrated enforcement and investigative efforts strategically, particularly in areas where these incidents are most prevalent, the task force aims to mitigate the impact of these dangerous events on public safety and, thereby fostering a safer environment for all Maryland residents.