Police Investigating Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in Prince Frederick That Injures Three

On Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 10:34 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Hallowing Point Road and Adelina Road in Prince Frederick, for a motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Shortly after dispatch, all responding personnel were advised by dispatchers that multiple 911 callers were now reporting this as a serious collision which possibly involved an overturned vehicle, a pedestrian and a dump truck.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a four vehicle collision involving a 2017 Suzuki street sweeper, a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser, a 2018 BMW X5, and a 2003 Chevrolet S10. All occupants were out of the vehicles with no entrapment.

An adult male was located laying in the roadway. Police later determined this patient was the operator of the PT Cruiser. He was transported to an area trauma center by ambulance with serious injuries.

The operator of the Suzuki was transported to an area hospital with chest pains, with EMS evaluating the operators of the BMW SUV and 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck on scene. One was transported to an area hospital and the second signed care refusal forms.

Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the collision. The preliminary investigation deemed the PT Cruiser at fault with impaired driving being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

Updates will be provided when they become available.