9-Year-Old Flown to Children’s Center After A Reported Tree Cutting Accident in Mechanicsville

On Sunday, September 1, 2024, at approximately 2:43 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 29000 block of Oak Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported long fall.

Dispatchers advised all responding units the 911 caller reported a 9-year-old male was helping his father cut down a tree when a “branch came loose, flung the child approximately 30 feet into the air with the child landing on his back.”

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was launched to land nearby.

Flight medics were advised the child had no loss of consciousness, was alert, breathing and talking while complaining of back pain.

Trooper 7 transported the child to an area children’s center for further evaluation.

Police responded to investigate the accident.